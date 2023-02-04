Moments after it was revealed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had asked to be traded, social media just erupted. Afterward, several possibilities were sent out by Miami Heat fans who were hoping to lure the All-Star to South Beach. Keep in mind that right now, the Heat are in a respectable position. With a 29-24 win-loss record, they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, and Duncan Robinson are, in fact, other potential tradeable assets from Miami. Here we will look at the perfect offer that the Miami Heat must offer the Brooklyn Nets after Kyrie Irving’s surprising trade request.

Truthfully, the Heat are in dire need of a scoring boost. With the East so stacked at the top and key players battling injuries, Miami is falling a bit short of expectations. However, adding Kyrie Irving to the roster would be a genuine game-changer. Remember that the Heat have been lacking other offensive threats besides Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler.

Irving’s inclusion could instantly transform the Heat into Eastern Conference contenders. Take note as well that Irving reportedly had the Heat on his list of preferred teams for a sign-and-trade deal. The addition of a dynamic penetrator and flat-out scorer like Irving would elevate the team’s ceiling and provide the offensive spark they need. Currently, the Heat rank 25th in overall offensive rating and 22nd in the half-court offense. All those make acquiring a player of Irving’s caliber a much-needed proposition.

We just cannot underscore enough how Irving could boost the stock for the Heat. Miami would transition from having a big three into a fearsome foursome. Imagine having a core quarter of Irving, Butler, Adebayo, and Herro. Miami fans are frothing at the mouth already.

Remember that despite Herro’s impressive performance as a creator and scorer, he may not be enough to deal with tough defenders. This is something that Irving excels at. Some fans actually feel Herro could be the best young piece offered in a trade. However, his current contract status presents complications. Due to the difference in Herro’s current-year salary and his future salary, the Heat and Nets would be working with different numbers in a potential trade. Take note that Herro’s current salary is $5.7 million, while his future salary would be $25.1 million.

Because of Herro’s situation, the Heat should consider Kyle Lowry as the centerpiece of a trade package. However, Miami does have limited picks and young prospects on hand. That means the Heat face tough competition from other Kyrie suitors like the Lakers and Mavs.

Still, we see a scenario where the Heat could actually end up with Kyrie Irving.

Heat offer Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie Irving

Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley needs to pull out all the stops if he wants to bring Irving to Miami. Offering a package that includes Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson would be the bare minimum. Including a pick or two may also be necessary.

Keep in mind that although Lowry had a successful first season with the Heat, his performance this year has been underwhelming. He is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting only 39.6 percent from the field. He is also splashing just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The reality is that Lowry’s numbers have not lived up to expectations. These numbers are actually more reminiscent of Lowry’s early days in the league.

As for Robinson, he offers explosive shooting for the Nets. The future salary owed to Robinson may also not be a major concern for the Nets, as their focus is on the present moment. By acquiring Robinson without giving up any draft picks, the Nets add a high-level shooter to their roster. Despite his defensive shortcomings, Robinson’s elite shooting ability may make him attractive to teams in need of floor spacing. It remains to be seen whether Robinson will establish himself as a key player, or if the Nets will find it easier to trade him in the future. Still, he would add an interesting dimension to the Nets when healthy.

Trade offer:

Miami Heat:

Kyle Lowry

Duncan Robinson

Dwayne Dedmon

2 1st round picks ( 2024, 2025)

My soul

Brooklyn Nets:

Kyrie Irving Send it in, Pat#HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/DVZBRgnKEG — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) February 3, 2023

For Miami to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers, they really need a major boost to return to championship contention. Dealing away Lowry and Robinson for Irving should be a no-brainer offer they should make.

Again, adding Irving to the mix would solve the Heat’s long-standing problem of a lack of offensive firepower. He could provide a consistent 25-30 points per game, allowing the team to take control of games from the start. With his ability to facilitate and lead on the court, Irving could be a formidable force alongside Butler, Herro, and Adebayo in clutch moments.

The flip side, of course, is Irving’s enigmatic personality and controversial history. His mere presence raises concerns about how he would fit into the Heat’s culture, which emphasizes accountability. Some have also questioned his dedication to basketball. If that lack of commitment were to surface and persist, it could put him at odds with Riley, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and the rest of the team.

It’s certainly a risk to take on someone like Irving. However, the potential upside may be too tantalizing to pass up.