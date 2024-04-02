The Detroit Pistons' 120-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies concluded in heartbreaking fashion. Their matchup came down to the final possessions and a last-second look to tie the game by franchise point guard Cade Cunningham. After forcing a miss by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 11 seconds left, Cunningham had a game-tying look from the baseline but it missed off the iron. Head coach Monty Williams came to the aid of the Pistons' guard in the postgame press conference when speaking on how this will help Cunningham grow.
“I think being able to have the same mentality no matter the consequences or what the outcome you want to be. Obviously, you want to make those shots, but I told him that I can tell when a guy wants the shot, and he wants those shots,” Williams explained. “That's what I’m concerned with. The outcome, we all want it for us. I’m also looking for guys who want those shots, and he’s that kind of guy, and that’s why we value him so highly.”
Cunningham was impressive all game long, scoring 36 points and dishing eight assists against the Grizzlies. While averaging career numbers in his third season, he and the Pistons are still learning what it takes to close games. Cunningham had another clutch moment to learn from in March against the Miami Heat after missing a game-winning jumper.
Williams continued his support of Cunningham in the presser when he told his point guard he believes he will “win us a playoff game in that situation”. Two-way contract forward Tosan Evbuomwan also shared how his teammates have his back as well.
“He’s our leader. It’s been that way the whole time I’ve been here, and all season, and he’s shown that on a nightly basis. He’s only getting better -and he showed that with every shot he took- and with that shot in the end as well,” Evbuomwan stated. “He was great all game, and more goes into it than just that last shot. He’s just a great leader and a great player.”
Another second-half collapse
The Pistons played like they were in control much of the first half against the Grizzlies. After leading by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, their lead ended up spiraling away courtesy of another disappointing second-half.
Without their starting guards Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, Memphis outscored Detroit 66-51 in the final two quarters. The Pistons struggled late offensively as they only scored six points about seven minutes into the fourth period. The Grizzles managed without their starting backcourt as Jaren Jackson Jr. dominated with a 40-point performance.
Third quarters have troubled the Pistons all regular season as they consistently come out flat offensively and play unorganized defensively. Detroit has also dealt with the problem of maintaining an early lead on their way to a victory.
Duren out quickly
Center Jalen Duren only played five minutes after a collision with Jackson Jr. in the first quarter. The Memphis center drove into Duren's face which ending up knocking his tooth out. The Pistons ruled him inactive for the rest of the contest and Williams had no update to provide afterwards.
Injuries continue to show as one of the biggest issues for Detroit in 2023-24. Duren became the eighth Pistons player ruled out due to injury. Detroit limped into the matchup with seven players ruled out prior to the game starting.