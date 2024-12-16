Zion Williamson is still sidelined for the New Orleans Pelicans as he's suffering from a hamstring injury. Injuries have the story of Williamson's career, and now rumors have started to float around on what his trade value could look like if the Pelicans decided to move on from him, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

“As Charania reported last week, the Pelicans have no desire to waive Williamson despite an injury-marred career,” Marks wrote. “Williamson has played more than 60 games in two of his first five seasons and is currently out because of a left hamstring strain.

“Should New Orleans explore the trade market for Williamson and build around Ingram? The question is valid, especially if the Pelicans are tired of regularly seeing Williamson's name on the injury report. The realization comes with New Orleans needing Williamson to be available if it wants to maximize his value on the court or in a trade.

“If they do move him, the Pelicans can acquire expiring contracts and perhaps a future first-round pick. New Orleans can outright release Williamson this summer with no financial obligation.”

When Williamson is healthy, he's one of the more dominant players in the league, but it's hard to get him on the floor due to injuries. If the Pelicans do want to go their separate ways, it will be interesting to see what his trade value looks like.

Zion Williamson dealing with hamstring injury

Zion Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a left hamstring strain, and at the beginning of December, he received an update on his return. The Pelicans announced on Dec. 4 that Williamson was progressing well through rehabilitation and will be re-examined by the team's medical personnel in approximately two weeks, which should be right around the corner.

Williamson hasn't been the only player on the Pelicans that have dealt with injuries this season, but the team is slowly starting to get healthy. Due to the injuries, the Pelicans have found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 5-22 record.

The Pelicans have a lot of talent on the roster, but there's still a question of how it will come together when everybody is back playing. There have been talks that Williamson and Brandom Ingram can't play together, while Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum might not be the best fit with each other as well. Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones have been solid as three-and-D players, and don't need the ball as much to be effective.

Once Williamson returns, the Pelicans' chemistry will truly be put to the test.