The Philadelphia Phillies enter the Major League Baseball trade deadline under pressure to improve their roster. Despite stellar offensive performances against the Yankees, the Phillies have holes. The most glaring one is in the outfield, where Max Kepler has been a subpar replacement. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan could be their answer at the MLB trade deadline.

While the roster is star-studded, Philadelphia has been unable to make deep runs in the National League playoffs. Every player is a year older, and the clock is ticking on their championship window. The Phillies have already made a move to bolster their outfield depth, but Kwan has a much higher ceiling than almost any other player available at his position.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, Kwan is the second-best player on the market. While he is unlikely to be moved at the MLB trade deadline, contenders will try and swing deals for him. Unfortunately for them, it will take a massive offer in order for the Guardians to budge on their stance. Despite a slower season, Kwan's production has remained consistent.

When it comes to Cleveland's high-profile players, Emmanuel Clase is more likely to be traded. The reliever is older than Kwan and is a much cleaner fit on contenders around the league. While the outfielder's market features teams like the Phillies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and others, almost every single contender could use Clase on their roster.

The Guardians are on the fence when it comes to their plan at the MLB trade deadline. Here is a trade package the Phillies could offer the Guardians for Kwan.

Phillies receive: OF Steven Kwan

Guardians receive: OF Justin Crawford, 1B Keaton Anthony

Why should the Phillies trade for Kwan?

The Phillies are in desperate need of help in their outfield. Kepler accused Philadelphia of lying to him when he signed in December. According to the veteran, the team said that he would be a starter throughout the season. However, Rob Thomson has not held true to that this year. Kepler started against the Yankees, but he remains unhappy.

If Kepler and others cannot accept the current roster construction, Philadelphia needs to make some changes. There is no better fix than bringing in a player that stands head and shoulders about the rest. Kwan is that player if the Phillies can convince Cleveland to listen to their offer. The former All-Star is one of the more underrated players in the entire league.

The MLB trade deadline has seen impact players move around the league. Rafael Devers left the Boston Red Sox despite declaring that he wanted to be their long-term just a year ago. The fluidity of the trade deadline means that only a few players around the league are safe. When looking at the Guardians' roster, the only truly untouchable player is Jose Ramirez.

Aside from being a perfect fit on their roster, Kwan's contract is one of the best in the league. It is an expiring deal worth just over $4 million. Cleveland avoided arbitration with the deal, but the contract has contributed to Kwan's trade rumors. If Philadelphia could pry him away from the Guardians, they would have half a season to pitch their case to him.

If they end up winning the World Series with Kwan in their outfield, the Phillies could open up their wallet to keep him.

Why should the Guardians trade for Crawford?

The Guardians' playoff hopes are still very much alive. However, they face an uphill battle in the American League playoff picture. After losing to the Royals in their first game on Saturday, Cleveland is three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings. At this point in the season, a wild card spot is the Guardians' best chance to get into the postseason.

Because of their struggles this season, Cleveland could pivot and begin planning for 2026. Their roster has enough depth to make certain players expendable at the trade deadline. In order to improve their chances at a World Series title in the future, the Guardians need to consider sacrificing the present. As much as they don't want him to be, Kwan could be a casualty.

Based on his production over the last few seasons, the former All-Star could ask for a lot of money this winter. Cleveland is not a small market, but they do not have the financial power of the Yankees or Dodgers. Trading him away saves the team that headache and brings them two top prospects in return. Crawford already has experience in the major leagues as well.

Anthony is also MLB-ready and fills a position of need. He would not sit behind Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo for very long. If they make the move now, the Guardians could give both players an extended look in their system for the rest of the season. Once they get into their rhythm, they slot in next to Ramirez as contributors to a dark horse contender in 2026.