When Li Yueru's trade request from the Seattle Storm to the Dallas Wings was granted just a month into the 2025 WNBA season, she was unaware of how perfect landing in Dallas would be for her career. Now, a month after the fact, Yueru broke her silence in an interview with Khristina Williams on her podcast, “In Case You Missed It,” letting the host know exactly how well the move has panned out for her so far.

“I just feel [like] I'm so happy now,” Yueru started. “I can play more time, [that's] my first step. Next step, I hope I can play good on the court and then help [my] team get more wins. I really want to do [well], you know, not only on the court. I want to do more things, show people I can do more things, and show them I can learn more, and I will grow up fast. So I try to do more things and then hope our team can get even better and better.”

Yueru averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds with 50% shooting from beyond the arc in just 8.7 minutes on the court through nine games with the Storm. The lack of playing time is what led to the 26-year-old's desire to leave.

Since the trade, Yueru has appeared in 12 games for the Wings, including nine starts, at a little over 24 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 center has been averaging a career-high 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field, 43.5% shooting from the 3-point line, and 85.7% shooting from the free-throw line.

Earlier, Yueru also opened up to Williams about her basketball inspirations and what led her to pursue a WNBA career in the first place, citing Chinese basketball and Houston Rockets legend Yao Ming as a major influence.

“My family, they don’t have any people who play any sports. So I did not watch someone when I was growing up,” she said. “But when I came to the China national team, I tried to become like Yao Ming. America has many, many people who know him. They know he played good in the NBA. I want to become like him. Let people know Chinese people can do some things.”

Yueru spent the 2024 season in Los Angeles with the Sparks before being traded to the Storm this past offseason. Now, Yueru's set to continue her next chapter in the WNBA with the Wings.