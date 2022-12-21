By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

James Harden, who is now 33 years of age, only has one thing in his mind as he approaches the twilight of his career: to win a championship. That was why he forced his way out of the Houston Rockets in the first place. Moreover, he grew discontented after the Brooklyn Nets lacked the structure he felt was needed to win a title. Now with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, this might be Harden’s golden opportunity to achieve the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet.

Still, if things go south with the Sixers, it won’t be a surprise if Harden searches for greener pastures. He needs to maximize the remaining elite years of his career. However, Harden is being linked to the Rockets of all teams should the Sixers disappoint once more.

Speaking on the Howdy Partners podcast, ESPN’s Tim McMahon said that a James Harden reunion with the Rockets as soon as next year remains within the realm of possibility.

“[The Rockets] got like, $60 million, potentially, in cap space this summer. […] There’s already been a lot of gossip and dot connecting, ‘Hey, if things don’t work out in Philly, keep an eye out on James Harden back to Houston,'” McMahon said.

Nonetheless, even McMahon knows that that outcome may not make sense for any party. James Harden’s timeline doesn’t align at all with the Rockets’, who remain putrid this season. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Kevin Porter Jr. are exciting prospects, but exciting prospects don’t make up a playoff team, much less a championship contender.

However, crazier things have happened in the NBA. Perhaps Harden could contact another free-agent superstar or even a disgruntled one and be in cahoots with him in a potential move to Houston in an attempt to craft yet a new contending team.