Back in late June, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden opted into his player option and subsequently requested a trade out of Philadelphia. Two weeks have passed since his request, and Harden still remains a member of the Sixers organization.

But Harden's trade request to the Sixers recently got important updates from two high-profile NBA reporters. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne appeared on the NBA Today show on Tuesday and reported that Harden still wants to be traded, per an article from Bleacher Report's Erin Walsh.

But just because Harden wants a trade doesn't mean the Sixers will grant him his wish. ESPN's Dave McMenamin hopped on the Dan Patrick show and reported that all signs point to James Harden staying with the Sixers, according to a tweet from David Malandra Jr:

“The Signals right now are that James Harden will be back in Philadelphia.”

James Harden, 33, has played 14 years in the NBA and two as a member of the storied Philadelphia 76ers franchise. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 3.4 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 58 appearances in the 2022-23 season (all starts).

The former Arizona State star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Harden's 38.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his entire pro career.

Only time will tell if James Harden will remain a Sixer by the start of next season. But what's already clear is that the Sixers should do in all their power to keep him, as he is still one of the game's best playmakers and scorers.