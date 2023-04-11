A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2022-23 NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks will go down as one of the most disappointing ever in franchise history. After reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022, the Mavs took a huge step back, ultimately falling short of even reserving a spot in the Play-in Tournament. The Mavs, including Luka Doncic, of course, can’t be happy about it. Rumors about Doncic’s level of happiness with the team have begun to swirl around, but Dallas general manager Nico Harrison has full confidence that the Slovenian superstar’s commitment to the team remains strong.

“I don’t go to sleep at night worried about is Luka going to be a Maverick because he is a Maverick, Harrison said about Luka Doncic’s future in Dallas (h/t Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News). “Our job really to keep Luka happy, if you will, is surround him by the right players to help him win. I think Luka’s a talent that deserves that.”

The Mavericks have plenty of work to accomplish ahead of them following such a disastrous campaign. The Mavs once looked like a lock to make the NBA Playoffs again but went through a debilitating second half of the season during which they won just seven of 22 games to finish just outside of the Play-in Tournament picture.

Addressing the team’s defense and depth while also upgrading Doncic’s support system are just some of the primary items on the Mavs’ offseason list.

Luka Doncic signed a five-year extension deal with the Mavs in 2021 worth $215.16 million.