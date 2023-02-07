The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the potential swap partners of Utah (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

“For example, sources said the Jazz have had discussions about a deal in which a combination of rotation players including Conley and Beasley would go to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, who would likely receive a buyout instead of joining the Jazz. Another rumor making the rounds: The Jazz discussing a deal that would send Beasley and Vanderbilt to the New York Knicks – where Gersson Rosas, the former Minnesota Timberwolves GM who traded for them and gave them their current contracts handles most of the trade calls – for guard Evan Fournier (whose contract New York wants to shed), promising young forward Obi Toppin and draft compensation.”

Both trade rumors involve the name of guard Malik Beasley, who is having quite a season and would be a useful piece for either the Lakers or the Knicks. Plus, Beasley still has one more year of team control after the season, with a team option in the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Mike Conley has a non-fully guaranteed contract for 2023-24.

It was already previously rumored that Vanderbilt is the likeliest Jazz player to get moved ahead of the trade deadline, given that Utah is seemingly determined to continue elevating the role of rookie Walker Kessler as the team’s center.