With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Atlanta Hawks aren't in a position to make a move. However, former Hawks guard Jeff Teague had different thoughts on the Club 520 Podcast. He feels that the Hawks could help pair Trae Young with another legitimate scorer via the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I would like B.I. (Brandon Ingram) on our team,” Teague said. “We need another bonafide scorer that we can get the ball to. That can get you 20-25, easy. That would take a lot of pressure off of Trae Young and D-Hunter can still play his role coming off the bench being 6th Man of the Year candidate.

“When Jalen (Johnson) gets back healthy, he’s an all-around player, he’s not a scorer, he can score but you know he gets rebounds and assists, and a decent defender.”

After all, Johnson suffered a season-ending injury that hurt the Hawks. His skill set, youth, and athleticism will surely be missed. But this is a move that could happen. The Pelicans have had their significant share of injuries. Plus, Ingram turned down the Pelicans contract extension of roughly $50 million per year.

The money might not matter to Ingram. He might want to be in a winning situation, and with an elite point guard in Young.

Jeff Teague dreams of a Hawks team with Brandon Ingram, Trae Young

If a deal were to happen, Atlanta would have to trade Clint Capela and the roughly $20 million that's on his salary. Considering where New Orleans is positioned, they would likely want draft compensation as well. Either way, it could be a win-win for both sides.

The Pelicans receive some compensation from the Hawks, while they receive an All-Star and someone who will want to stay there. However, Ingram is on a 1-year deal, which makes things interesting. Even if he has a quality rest of the regular season, he could sign elsewhere.

It's a gamble for Atlanta but one they could make. Giving Young a second-scoring star like Ingram would do wonders. Guys like Johnson and Hunter have been crucial in their roles. If Ingram were to come in, those guys could remain elite in their roles. Plus, that extra attention will free up to other Hawks players.

Still, the trade deadline is set for Thursday, and Atlanta hasn't had any legitimate conversations about moving anybody or trading for anybody. At the end of the day, it is the NBA. No one knows what could happen. If the Hawks were to land a trade like this, Teague, Ingram, and Young could all be extremely grateful.