Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has been just what the doctor ordered in PDX. In fact, Blazers are so enamored by the nine-year veteran that they already want to sign him to a contract extension.

Not only that but, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore, “there is a belief around the league that the only three Blazers who are untouchable are Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant.”

The Blazers could offer Grant a contract extension now. However, there has been “conflicting intel” on whether Grant will accept the offer.

There are those that believe “he already agreed to terms on an extension that will be announced formally this summer,” per Moore.

Yet there are others that say Grant will “wait until the summer for a larger contract.”

Regardless of the path it takes to get there, all roads seemingly point to Grant returning to the Blazers and committing to the team long-term.

There may be some doubt about his mindset, as Grant wanted to leave the championship-contending Denver Nuggets to play for the Detroit Pistons after just one season. After just two seasons, he grew disenchanted with the Pistons, despite wanting to play for the franchise.

Nonetheless, he may finally have found the team he needs.

While Grant averaged 20.9 points per game with the Pistons, he did so on 42.8 percent shooting from the field. Prior to joining Detroit, Grant averaged 9.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting from the field from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

Now, with Portland, Grant is averaging 21.3 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field. With those types of numbers, its only right that they keep Grant in Oregon.

As they say, there’s no need to recreate the wheel.