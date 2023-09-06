James Harden's drama with the Philadelphia 76ers has led to a ton of speculation and curiosity about the future of the franchise. So much so that many have begun questioning Joel Embiid's future with the organization.

Embiid is under contract in Philadelphia through the 2026-27 season, as his four-year, $213 million contract is set to begin this upcoming year. However, you never know which stars will be requesting a trade in today's NBA, especially if winning games begins to fade.

The Sixers have come up short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals time and time again, which is why Harden asking out and potentially leaving the organization could lead to the reigning MVP asking for a trade next.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, though, Embiid is content with the Sixers and has given them assurances that he is “ok” riding out the current drama surrounding Harden. Shelburne also reported that guard Tyrese Maxey feels the same, as he is currently awaiting a potential long-term extension from the team this offseason.

Whether or not Embiid is truly happy with the way things are being handled in Philly is a completely separate question, one that we may not get a true answer to.

There is reason to believe that Embiid wants the team and Harden to squash their beef, especially since they found a lot of success on the floor together last season. In fact, the 76ers were one win shy of going to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

Spending all nine years he has been in the league with the 76ers, Embiid truly has no reason to want to leave unless the organization gives him one. He pledged his loyalty to them when he signed an extension in 2021 and the six-time All-Star has remained committed to the Sixers.

However, he wants to win at the highest level possible. Embiid did say earlier this offseason that he wants to win a championship and he isn't sure whether or not that will be in Philadelphia. This has led to a ton of speculation about his future in the NBA and a handful of teams are already monitoring the MVP.

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are two teams that have already been named as potential suitors for Embiid moving forward, but there would be a lot more than two teams looking to acquire him if he was to leave the 76ers.

Less than a month out from the start of training camp, the Sixers continue to dominate headlines across the NBA for all the wrong reasons. The drama surrounding a potential Harden trade has cast doubt on not only their future as an organization, but that of Joel Embiid. What happens over the course of the next month will set the course for what the 76ers will expect to see for years to come.