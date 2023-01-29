It looks like the Portland Trail Blazers won’t have a hard time dealing Josh Hart should they decide to trade him.

Apparently, “a lot of teams” are interested in trading for Hart, whom the Blazers seemingly made “very available” in discussions, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Hart has been in trade rumors as of late, with a recent report pointing out that Portland could move him and big man Jusuf Nurkic before the deadline on February 9.

It is unknown what the Blazers are looking for in any potential Hart deal, though it’s no surprise why they would want to move on from him. Josh Hart’s role with Portland has actually decreased despite being a starter in all 46 games he has played.

After averaging 19.9 points in the 13 games he played with the Blazers after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans, Hart is now just putting up 9.3 points per outing. He is making his presence felt on other areas of the floor with his 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals averages, but the decline in his offensive production is definitely concerning. Not to mention that Portland has plenty of players who can probably fill in for him nicely such as Nassir Little, Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton II.

Nothing is certain as of the moment and the Blazers could very well end up keeping Hart as well. Nonetheless, if the rumors turn to be true, then Portland could be one of the busiest teams this February heading to the deadline.