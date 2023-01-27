Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at the 12th spot in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record. All hope is not lost for this side, though, and it seems that the front office is still very much determined to do everything they can to help Damian Lillard make another push for the playoffs this season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Blazers are looking to extend the deal of Jerami Grant, who himself is currently set to become a free agent this summer. Grant appears to be a key part of Portland’s core and the team intends to do whatever it can to keep him on board. The same does not seem to be the case, however, for Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart:

“Portland has given rival teams the impression the Blazers are open to discussing the majority of their players, particularly Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic, sources said, as the franchise remains committed to building a playoff contender around Lillard,” wrote Fischer.

According to the report, the Blazers have already “engaged teams” on the Nurkic and Hart trade front as they look to add “size with athleticism, plus wing-shooting defenders.”

Nurkic, who is now in his seventh year in Portland, is still under contract through 2026. Hart, on the other hand, has two more years remaining on his deal. The 27-year-old has a player option for next season, though, which is why it makes sense that the Blazers are trying to cash in on him now as opposed to letting him walk away for nothing in the offseason. Hart is reportedly expected to decline his player option for 2023-24 and as such, he’s reportedly generated a lot of buzz in the trade market of late.