Jrue Holiday turned 33 in June, and has already openly mulled retirement—a possibility he's since squashed. The two-time All-Star is also set to be a free agent next summer, no doubt planning to decline the player option on his current contract in favor of one last long-term, big-money deal before his extended prime turns into his career twilight.

What does Holiday want from his next team upon being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, then? His preferences aren't exactly shocking.

“We all know Holiday is available via trade. Several teams interested in Holiday believe he prefers to be in a situation where he can win and potentially sign an extension,” Ian Begley of SNY reported on Friday.

Holiday was sent to the Blazers on Wednesday, part of the blockbuster three-team deal that landed superstar point guard Damian Lillard with the Milwaukee Bucks, his former team. Reports quickly emerged upon completion of the deal that Portland planned to move Holiday again, taking advantage of another opportunity to continue stocking its stable of draft assets and young players in the early stages of a long-awaited rebuild.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Holiday, according to Begley. The Boston Celtics are another team that reportedly has eyes for the 14-year veteran, who would be an ideal replacement—and major upgrade—on Marcus Smart after he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that landed Kristaps Porzingis in Beantown.

Any of those potential suitors would give Holiday, who won his first title in 2021 with the Bucks, the chance to compete for another championship. But would they feel comfortable award a thirtysomething guard whose two-way effectiveness is reliant on physicality and quickness a pricey, multi-year extension? That's a dynamic every team involved in the budding Jrue Holiday sweepstakes needs to consider. If not, he very well could prove a one-year rental.