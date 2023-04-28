Could the Minnesota Timberwolves trade All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks?

Considering that KAT prefers to play power forward, the position currently manned by another All-Star in Julius Randle, that may not be possible. However, with both players having experience playing center and the best players opting to sacrifice for the betterment of their team, perhaps there’s a legitimate chance that the Knicks seriously explore a deal in the offseason.

In fact, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the “interest in making that happen would be mutual, for sure… KAT and the Knicks are intertwined.”

“To some people, it is more a matter of when they go after him, not if.”

Deveney notes that Towns has connections to the Northeast as a New Jersey native. However, he also points out his familiarity with Tom Thibodeau — who coached him for two-plus seasons — and Leon Rose, his former agent. All of which could lead Towns, who has notably been usurped by the charismatic Anthony Edwards as the face of the franchise, towards New York.

For the Timberwolves, who could find it easier to move KAT than Rudy Gobert as they look to make a potentially necessary shakeup this offseason, such a deal could wind up with them landing a package headlined by Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin. Especially with the way that Quickley and Toppin played towards the end of the regular season with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle out.

Perhaps even more notable? The Knicks have three first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.