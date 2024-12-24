Kendrick Perkins thinks that a De'Aaron Fox trade, specifically to the Denver Nuggets, is a real possibility.

But why? Is it because he sees the vision of the Kentucky product playing alongside one of the best players in the NBA? Or maybe he wants to see the Sacramento Kings start a rebuild after spending years as a middle-of-the-road team? Well, while it may be both, it's also because his sources have told him it's a real possibility.

Discussing the prospects of a trade, which admittedly has been one of the big storylines of 2024, with his frenemy Richard Jefferson on Road Trippin, Perkins noted that he isn't merely blowing smoke in his pontification, as he believes the move could actually happen.

“In a hypothetical game? This isn't a hypothetical game. This has been coming from sources, my sources,” Perkins said. “I'm not just coming up with this s—t and saying, ‘Oh yeah, De'Aaron Fox, he would look great with the Denver Nuggets,' no mother f**ker it came out. It came out and said that De'Aaron Fox is monitoring and looking at and evaluating this Kings to see what type of moves they are going to make and all type of s**t, and he's f**king represented by Rich Paul.”

Getting his qualifiers out of the way, Perkins explained how such a deal could go down and why it makes sense for Denver to go all-in on adding another true star to their roster next to Nikola Jokic.

“Jamal Murray is not cutting the mustard. No matter how you try to slice it and dice it, the league has gotten better,” Perkins noted. “Who I'm looking at right now, De'Aaron Fox. De'Aaron Fox moves the needle way more than Jamal Murray. I would keep an eye out on that situation out there in Sacramento. Those reports that came out are not just reports that came out of somebody's a**, this is real stuff that's going on.”

Alright, is Perkins on the money with his evaluation? Are the Nuggets trending in the wrong direction, with Murray underperforming as a number two option and Michael Porter Jr. a far cry from playing like a max player – not to send strays the Missouri product's way? While Fox often gets overlooked for playing on mid-teams, he would be an absolute star if he was playing in a big market or on a top team, with all sorts of opportunities potentially available to him in, say, San Francisco, simply unavailable across the Bay in Sacramento.

Would the Nuggets be better with Fox on their roster? Yes. Would trading Murray for Fox, even if multiple picks have to be included to get a deal done, make the Nuggets better? Yeah, it probably would. But would the Kings be willing to trade away their franchise player after nearly a decade with the team after loading up on players like DeMar DeRozan in the pursuit of winning now? While there is an argument to be made that Fox and DoMantas Sabonis aren't a perfect fit, unless the former's camp demands a trade, this feels like a hard sell, no offense to Big Perk.