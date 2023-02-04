The Dallas Mavericks are a potential trade suitor for Kyrie Irving. Irving, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, would fit well next to Luka Doncic for Dallas. However, it is unclear if the Mavs would be willing to offer the Nets a generous enough trade package in return for the disgruntled star. A recent report stated that Kevin Durant is a fan of Dorian Finney-Smith of the Mavs, per Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells.

“On The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 10:45 mark), ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said Durant has ‘a lot of respect’ for Dorian Finney-Smith because he’s ‘the kind of player that every star wants to play with’ as an unselfish three-and-D wing,” Wells wrote.

Kevin Durant has faced trade rumors as well since Irving requested to be dealt. Teams are interested to see whether or not he might follow suit with a trade request as a result of Irving’s decision. But the Nets are currently in the middle of the playoff conversation. The odds of them trading their two best players are slim.

However, Irving is expected to leave in free agency if he ends up not getting traded prior to the February 9th deadline. Brooklyn has a difficult decision to make. They can either keep him on the roster and watch him leave during the summer while receiving nothing in return, or the Nets can trade him for potential significant compensation this week.

Their final decision will certainly impact Kevin Durant. This will be an intriguing story to follow with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner.