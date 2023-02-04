While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star.

The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.

“The Mavericks, sources say, have indeed contemplated the prospect of an Irving trade since last summer, when Irving was rebuffed in his first attempt to secure a long-term deal with the Nets. All indications are that the Mavericks have confidence in Kidd’s coaching ability to connect with Irving and Luka Doncic’s adaptability to play alongside another ball-dominant guard for the rest of the season,” Stein wrote.

However, it should be noted that the Mavs are still reluctant to pull the trigger on a Kyrie Irving trade. For one, as Stein noted, “there is no evidence yet to suggest that Dallas is prepared to enter into a long-term relationship with Irving.”

It should also be noted that while the Mavs don’t see any issue arising from Irving’s potential partnership with Luka Doncic on the court, off the court is a different matter.

“Some members of the team’s front office have hesitation that Irving would be a compatible long-term locker room fit for Doncic given their drastically different off-court personas,” Tim Cato of The Athletic added.

It remains to be seen what the Mavs will do, but by the looks of it, the franchise is proceeding with caution before they attempt to make a trade for Kyrie,