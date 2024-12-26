The Sacramento Kings are reportedly expected to be active ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. With a rocky start to the 2024-25 season, the Kings are looking to make adjustments in hopes of turning their fortunes around.

Despite an offseason acquisition of veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento has stumbled to a 13-17 record after opening the season at 8-6. The team’s struggles come on the heels of back-to-back disappointing postseason outcomes. In the 2022-23 season, the Kings broke a 16-year playoff drought but fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first round. The following year, Sacramento lost in the Play-In Tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans, failing to secure a playoff spot.

General manager Monte McNair’s long-term plan was to construct a team reminiscent of the Portland Trail Blazers during the Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge era. That vision began with the 2022 trade of Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, pairing Sabonis with De’Aaron Fox as the franchise’s cornerstone duo. While the Kings aimed to establish themselves as perennial playoff contenders, the Pacers have thrived under Haliburton’s leadership, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Kings face mounting pressure as trade deadline looms

A recent meeting between Fox’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and Kings management underscores the urgency to improve the roster. Paul met with McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox last week to discuss Fox’s uncertain future amid growing concerns about the team’s trajectory. Fox, who has spent his entire eight-year career in Sacramento, expressed his desire for the team to remain competitive and positioned for sustained success.

Currently, the Kings sit as the 12th seed in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind the final Play-In spot at the 10th seed. Sacramento’s four-game losing streak has compounded their struggles, prompting speculation about potential moves ahead of the trade deadline. Fischer noted that the Kings are exploring ways to bolster their roster to stay competitive in a crowded Western Conference.

The Kings’ next opportunity to right the ship comes on Thursday night in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons, who share an identical 13-17 record but enter the game on a two-game winning streak. Sacramento hopes to avoid further slipping in the standings while finding ways to maximize the talents of their star duo, Fox and Sabonis.

As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on McNair and the Sacramento Kings’ front office to see whether they can navigate the challenges of the season and reignite their playoff ambitions.