Bhathal family's $63 million splash in buying Portland Thorns shakes up NWSL, women's sports world.

In a groundbreaking move for women's soccer, the Bhathal family, known for their investments in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, have officially acquired the NWSL's Portland Thorns as of Wednesday.



The acquisition, made through RAJ Sports, was finalized at $63 million, as revealed by a source close to the deal, per the Associated Press. This source, choosing to remain anonymous due to confidentiality constraints, highlighted the private nature of the negotiations.



This strategic move comes after Merritt Paulson, of Peregrine Sports, which also owns Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers, decided to put the Thorns up for sale in late 2022. This decision followed a tumultuous period marked by abuse and misconduct scandals within the NWSL.



The Bhathal family is no stranger to the sports arena, having been part of the group that acquired the Sacramento Kings in 2013. RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, co-founders of Revitate, a firm specializing in sports, real estate, and consumer brand investments, is at the forefront of this historic purchase.

New ownership represents a new chapter for the Portland Thorns

The new ownership assures fans that the Thorns will remain in Portland and will continue their legacy at Providence Park, their downtown stadium. The commitment extends to the construction of a new women's practice facility, further demonstrating the Bhathals' dedication to the team's growth.



Lisa Bhathal Merage, set to serve as the controlling owner, will represent the Thorns on the NWSL Board of Governors, with Alex Bhathal as her alternate.

“As fans ourselves, and as seasoned sports and real estate operators, we believe in the future of Portland and the NWSL, and in the tremendous opportunity that surrounds this iconic team,” Bhathal Merage said in the statement. “I would like to thank Merritt Paulson for believing in our vision for this club and for all that he and the Thorns have done for the growth of the NWSL and women's soccer in this country.”



The Portland Thorns, one of the NWSL's eight original teams, have a decorated history with league championships in 2013, 2017, and 2022. However the team has not been immune to controversy. Former Thorns players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim brought forward allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against coach Paul Riley in 2021, leading to significant changes within the league, including the resignation of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird.



The sale, approved by the NWSL's Board of Governors, represents a new chapter for the Thorns.