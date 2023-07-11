The market for Christian Wood seems to be dry as the NBA offseason moves into the Summer League portion. After an unsuccessful season with the Dallas Mavericks, the 27-year-old remains unsigned.

Wood has recently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have had a busy offseason and would benefit from a big floor spacer like him. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that there are two playoff teams that could pursue Wood: the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

“The Sacramento Kings and Heat are two other teams to keep an eye on regarding Wood still being a free agent. Miami will have open roster spots to fill in the event it can pull off a trade for Lillard, while the Kings could benefit from adding a scoring big man for depth in their frontcourt,” writes Siegel. “Everything hinders on if Wood is willing to accept a minimum contract, though, as he is not expected to see any other offers at this point in the summer.”

The Heat lack size and, while Wood may not serve as the permanent backup center, he could fill numerous roles and help space the floor for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He was linked to Miami recently by a recent report from Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Meanwhile, the Kings have made their name on offense and adding someone who could feed off of both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis would help them retain their scoring punch.

Although he is only likely to be signed to a minimum contract, Christian Wood remains a talented player — an athletic big man that can handle the ball and has shot 38.2 percent from deep over the last four seasons. He's far from the perfect player but in the right role, he could be productive for a good team.