Christian Wood was a hot name in NBA Free Agency in previous years. Teams were able to get a big man that can crash the boards, protect the paint, and even play drop coverage. The huge pull he has would be from his serviceable outside shooting which is the current mold of what a center should be able to do. The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have already taken their chance with him. Will he go to the Los Angeles Lakers next?

A lot of speculation has been going around regarding the big man still being available in NBA Free Agency. This is because his value significantly dropped after his stint with the Mavericks. Jason Kidd and Mark Cuban's squad also do not have Christian Wood in their futures so he was sent packing. Despite this, one team is expected to make their move on him

Fans of the Lakers are going rabid as their team looks for a big man. They need someone else to back up Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes whenever injuries or fatigue strike. The Los Angeles faithful have been pressuring him after he posted a cryptic tweet.

“Bet on yourself and double down …,” he wrote.

Bet on yourself and double down .. — 35 (@Chriswood_5) July 10, 2023

The fans went wild and started to welcome him to Los Angeles. One fan even mapped out what his career could look like in LA.

“Agreed Christian. Come to LA, play with LeBron and AD, win a chip, and sign that 4-year 60M deal next season,” they said.

Agreed Christian. Come to LA, play with LeBron and AD, win a chip and sign that 4 year 60M deal next season — 𝑳𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑪 (@LakersBetta) July 10, 2023

“What number are you wearing for the Lakers this season big dawg?” the fan asked.