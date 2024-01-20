The Sixers are rumored to be open to trading Tobias Harris.

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away with a couple of teams already making notable trades. This is the time of year when trade rumors are swirling out of nowhere almost every team is linked to some type of trade. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that could be looking to upgrade the roster to make a legitimate title push this season. One name that has come up in trade rumors for the Sixers is starting forward Tobias Harris. The Sacramento Kings have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Harris as per Matt Moore of Action Network.

In his latest trade intel for all 3o teams ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, Moore reports that, “Tobias Harris, as it ever was, is the name often considered to be the main salary centerpiece of a deal. Given Indiana and Sacramento's interest in small forward upgrades, the possibility of a multi-team involving Harris is notable.”

Tobias Harris has been a consistent player for the Sixers and it's a little confusing as to why they could be eager to trade him. This season he's been averaging 17.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With Tyrese Maxey's emergence as a legitimate star player, the Sixers championship window appears to be open. The Sixers are currently 27-13 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only a half a game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for second place.