Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.

Unsurprisingly, Quickley’s emergence has been noticed around the NBA. League insider Marc Stein reports that opposing squads have kept their eyes on the 6-foot-3 point guard’s current situation in New York. The Knicks, on the other hand, are still pondering whether or not they want to cash in on the former first-round pick now:

“The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals emanating from Gotham indicate that New York is increasingly reluctant to part with him,” Stein wrote.

Quickley is currently averaging a career-high 12.3 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting, to go along with 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. The former Kentucky standout is also connecting on 1.6 triples per game in 27.1 minutes per contest. He’s no star, but he’s been integral to the Knicks’ rotation this season.

It is worth noting that Immanuel Quickley is still under contract with the Knicks through 2024. New York has already exercised their team option on him for next season, which means that the ball is in their court. Whether or not they are actually willing to part ways with Quickley remains to be seen.