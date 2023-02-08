The Portland Trail Blazers started off the season on the right foot; it looked like adding Jerami Grant to the core of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Josh Hart was enough to return the Blazers to, at the very least, their former playoff contending glory. However, the Blazers have fallen all the way to 12th in the congested Western Conference playoff picture with a 26-28 record. Thus, it might not be the worst idea in the world for another team with playoff aspirations, such as the New York Knicks, to kick the tires on a potential trade for one of the members of the Blazers’ core.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks have “expressed interest” in swinging a trade for Hart, the Blazers’ starting small forward. The Knicks are currently starting Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett on the wing, but this signifies that the Knicks are definitely looking to improve their wing depth.

Josh Hart’s best asset remains his elite ability to rebound from the wing, as seen in his career-best 8.2 rebounds per game tally this season. Moreover, his contract, which pays him $12.96 million this year, makes him a relatively inexpensive asset to nab should the Blazers actually decide to trade him away.

It’s unclear why the Blazers would choose to deal away Hart, even amid interest from the Knicks. The Blazers are not completely out of the playoff hunt just yet, and Hart will play a huge part in their quest to remain competitive, which is a must if they were to maximize the remaining elite years of Damian Lillard’s career.

However, if Josh Hart gives any indications that he may not be willing to re-sign in Portland if he declines his player option for next season, then the shrewd move for the Blazers may be to figure out what the 27-year old forward is worth on the trade market.

On the Knicks’ end, they could dangle the likes of Evan Fournier (the Blazers would have to add a player to match salaries) or a package revolving around Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin, as it’s unlikely that they would trade away young pieces such as Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, or Miles McBride for an impending free agent.