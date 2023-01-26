On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard showed that he has grown tired of all the inconsistency and all the losing the Portland Trail Blazers have been experiencing in recent weeks. Lillard dropped an eye-popping 60 points to lead the Blazers to a much-needed 134-124 victory at home against a potential rival for a playoff spot in the Utah Jazz.

The 32-year old guard shot 21-29 from the field (9-15 from deep) and 9-10 from the foul line, as he had his way with the Jazz defense all night long. That amounts to an 89.8 percent true shooting percentage – a ridiculous number, especially for someone who scored 60 points. In fact, per StatMuse, Lillard’s latest 60-point night was the most efficient of its kind in NBA history.

And even Damian Lillard surprised himself by just how well he shot the ball. Speaking with reporters after the game, Lillard couldn’t hide how astounded he was that he just pulled off the most efficient 60-point night in NBA history.

“It’s the most efficient 60-point game ever, for real? That’s crazy. I didn’t know that,” Lillard said, per ESPN.

Lillard has just been playing at incredible level for the past few weeks. Of all the players that could explode for a 60-point night, Lillard might be the least surprising candidate. However, to do so on absurd efficiency? That is unprecedented, even for a player of Lillard’s caliber.

Still, despite Damian Lillard’s already-stellar night, he joked that he could have been even more efficient.

“I’m just sitting here thinking I had a shot at the end of the shot clock from half court toward the end that I shot. It probably would have been a little bit better. I missed a free throw. Damn,” Lillard added.

That is exactly the kind of mindset Lillard and the Blazers need if they were to turn their fortunes around and regain their status as a playoff contender after falling off the pace in recent weeks.

And with Lillard’s stellar play leading the way, it may be a matter of time before the Blazers begin to rack up the wins. His supporting cast will have to step up, however, as it’s unrealistic to expect Dame to explode like he did against the Jazz every night.