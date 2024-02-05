Will the Knicks make another trade before the deadline?

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in making another acquisition or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline after acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is holding out hope that the Knicks will trade for LeBron James. Although the odds of a Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers trade involving LeBron coming to fruition are unlikely, New York is reportedly interested in two other impactful players.

The Knicks have “legitimate interest” in Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer adds that New York has displayed even “more interest” in Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown Jr.

Trading for either player could boost the Knicks' roster. New York would love to add depth. Washington and Brown would positively impact the Knicks in different ways.

Will Knicks make another trade?

It seems to be becoming increasingly likely that the Knicks will make at least one more trade. Of course, nothing is guaranteed.

Washington is only 25 years old and could factor into New York's future plans. He's currently averaging just under 14 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Brown, 27, is also a player that the Knicks could try to keep on their roster for years to come. Brown was traded to Toronto from the Indiana Pacers in the Pascal Siakam deal. He's averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game overall.

There are other trade candidates who the Knicks may try to acquire. But their reported interest in Washington and Brown will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

New York currently holds a 32-18 record and they are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference as of this story's writing. So they will be looking to further strengthen their roster by any means necessary, as making a competitive playoff run in the Eastern Conference will prove to be a challenge.