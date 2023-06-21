Kyle Kuzma opted out of his player option with the Washington Wizards and officially entered NBA free agency. With the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz showing interest, NBA rumors have revealed Kyle Kuzma's massive salary desires have that might make the Mavs and Jazz think twice, reports Action Network's Matt Moore.

“With the Wizards pivoting toward a rebuild after trading Beal, there’s a strong possibility (though not definite) that Kyle Kuzma finds a new home in free agency. Belief among league sources is that Kuzma is looking for $30 million per season in talks.”

$30 million is quite the number for Kyle Kuzma, and it sounds like the Jazz are more willing to consider such a figure than the Mavs.

“The Jazz and Mavericks are among the teams known to have interest in Kuzma, with the Jazz said to be one of the few teams willing to put up big money in various talks early on.”

It will be interesting to see if either the Jazz or Mavs make an offer that Kyle Kuzma likes; nevertheless, rumors are that he is the type of player that teams in the NBA, specifically the Western Conference, are looking to acquire.

“Given the way teams struggled against the Nuggets' size in the playoffs, the 6-foot-9 combo forward should be one of the more attractive names on the market, especially for Western Conference playoff teams.”

Even with the attraction that Kyle Kuzma brings, a $30 million figure will be highly discussed before actually giving him an offer. Stay tuned to see if either the Mavs or Jazz give the 28-year-old the money he wants in NBA free agency.