NBA free agency does not commence until Friday, June 30th at 6 p.m. ET, but the basketball world has already been thrust into full pandemonium with the news that the Philadelphia 76ers are exploring trades for James Harden. How the Sixers might respond to his potential departure is sure to produce just as much chaos, if not more, in the coming days.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes such a Harden replacement plan could entail making a push for either Damian Lillard or Kyrie Irving. “So, I would not be surprised if Kyrie wanted to investigate what's going in Philadelphia,” he said on Pardon the Interruption Thursday, via SB Nation's Dave Early. “The other name here is Dame Lillard. Is it possible that Philadelphia, if James Harden moves out, could acquire assets from Los Angeles and prepare an offer for Dame Lillard?”

Windhorst talking about Kyrie Irving or Damian Lillard scenarios to Philadelphia

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are expected to inquire about Harden, amid this bombshell. Should a deal quickly be reached with either team, then the 76ers will probably look to add another star. Irving and Lillard are at the center of some of the most compelling storylines this offseason and seem like natural candidates for Philly to pursue with a major roster move possibly looming.

However, getting something done either in free agency for Irving or with the Portland Trail Blazers via trade comes with plenty of challenges and sacrifice. Securing Damian Lillard could require parting with Tyrese Maxey and the draft picks they would likely receive in a James Harden move. It also arguably makes their championship hopes more realistic than ever before. Kyrie Irving is a complete wild card who has been on three teams since 2017 and comes with massive baggage.

The Sixers have a stressful, potentially exciting but guaranteed insane several hours and days ahead of them. Fans will battle an array of emotions until the core of this roster is locked in.