A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

One of the biggest dilemmas the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face in the offseason will come on the Austin Reaves front. The 24-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and thanks to his strong play this year, Reaves is expected to command a big-money extension in NBA Free Agency. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they might not have enough cap room to be able to match an offer from an opposing team.

NBA guru Marc Stein has dropped some insider knowledge on Reaves’ immediate future, and it isn’t very good news for the Lakers. Unsurprisingly, there’s going to be a lot of interest in this young man in free agency:

“Austin Reaves market… not clear yet. But there will definitely be a team or two that offers more than the Lakers want to spend. There will be at least one,” Stein wrote on his Substack (paywalled).

This does not come as a surprise at all. In fact, Reaves will probably get more than one offer in free agency. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has had a breakout season in 2022-23, and this should have a handful of teams already keeping tabs on the former Wichita State and Oklahoma standout — especially considering how he’s playing under the spotlight of the NBA Playoffs at the moment.

According to reports, all the Lakers can offer is a four-year extension in the $50 million range. Austin Reaves is likely to get a much bigger contract offer than that in free agency, which could prove to be a major problem for LA.