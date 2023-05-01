There’s much to be made about the Los Angeles Lakers first-round win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It showed that LeBron James and company can still be a contending team. It also showed that the Lakers might not need to pursue Kyrie Irving.

It was widely speculated that the Lakers were players in the Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes this season, but whether that is true or not, reports are now that the Lakers are happy with the team they have now and are not interested in bringing Irving in.

“No matter how close Irving might be to James, the Lakers are disinterested in pursuing him in free agency, say league sources,” Tim Cato of The Athletic said. “To acquire him would require jettisoning several deadline acquisitions who have helped revitalize their season and land them in a second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.”

James and Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing in three NBA Finals and winning a championship together. It seems that almost every time one of them is available, they are linked to one another no matter where they are playing.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, meaning he can sign with any team. The Dallas Mavericks are confident that they can retain Irving, but surely he will have other teams interested in him.

The Lakers are on a quest for another championship led by LeBron James. Many in the basketball world would likely want to see Kyrie Irving play with James again. It appears that won’t be happening, at least while James is still on the Lakers.