Kyrie Irving was in full support of his former teammate LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Dallas Mavericks free agent’s appearance could have been nothing more than one superstar athlete supporting another, but that won’t stop NBA Twitter from speculating about another team-up between the two stars.

LeBron took some time during his pregame warmups to dap up his former Cleveland Cavaliers comrade.

Irving even rubbed elbows with LeBron’s right hand man Rich Paul during a Lakers-Grizzlies stoppage.

Kyrie Irving and Rich Paul during the timeout between Lakers-Grizzlies 👀 (via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/FuQpIMwfLz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

The scenes sent Lakers fans daydreaming about Kyrie Irving donning the purple and gold next season. He’s currently a free agent and would take some serious finagling for Rob Pelinka and co. to acquire him, but nothing’s impossible if there’s mutual interest.

This is not a coincidence Kyrie is not at a Lakers game sitting courtside because he’s bored on a Friday — specifically across the Lakers bench Dude has a pregnant wife and a kid at home — he has a million other things to do Do what you want with that information 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YkI4CpD39r — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) April 29, 2023

Why is kyrie at the lakers game😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — َ (@HoodiGuWop) April 29, 2023

My idol is at the lakers game!!😭🐐 future laker pic.twitter.com/PdNUL6DFBF — 𝔎𝔞𝔦✨ (@OwnedByKyrie) April 29, 2023

Whether or not there’s any truth to Kyrie Irving potentially considering a move to join LeBron James in LA, Lakers fans are already convinced he helped their cause to close out the Grizzlies in Game 6. Perhaps his courtside appearance sparked a little added motivation for some of the guys, particularly D’Angelo Russell who LA acquired to run point instead of nabbing Irving at the deadline.

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO KYRIE ALREADY HELPING LAKERS BY LIGHTING A FIRE UNDER DLO AND EVERGBODY ELSE FOLLOWING SUIT!!! — Deronte Adams (@CallMe_Kratos) April 29, 2023

When D-Lo see LeBron and Kyrie dapping at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uZK4OtrZSC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2023

D’Lo when he sees Kyrie court side pic.twitter.com/mkAtk7wtrP — Lakers Lead 3-2 (@LakersLead) April 29, 2023

With the Mavs out of the playoffs and the Lakers moving on to the West Semis, Kyrie Irving might have been watching what could have been had the Nets traded him farther west.

Or he could have just been looking to soak in some playoff action while spending some time in Los Angeles. Both things could be true, right?