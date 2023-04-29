Kyrie Irving was in full support of his former teammate LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Dallas Mavericks free agent’s appearance could have been nothing more than one superstar athlete supporting another, but that won’t stop NBA Twitter from speculating about another team-up between the two stars.

LeBron took some time during his pregame warmups to dap up his former Cleveland Cavaliers comrade.

Irving even rubbed elbows with LeBron’s right hand man Rich Paul during a Lakers-Grizzlies stoppage.

The scenes sent Lakers fans daydreaming about Kyrie Irving donning the purple and gold next season. He’s currently a free agent and would take some serious finagling for Rob Pelinka and co. to acquire him, but nothing’s impossible if there’s mutual interest.

Whether or not there’s any truth to Kyrie Irving potentially considering a move to join LeBron James in LA, Lakers fans are already convinced he helped their cause to close out the Grizzlies in Game 6. Perhaps his courtside appearance sparked a little added motivation for some of the guys, particularly D’Angelo Russell who LA acquired to run point instead of nabbing Irving at the deadline.

With the Mavs out of the playoffs and the Lakers moving on to the West Semis, Kyrie Irving might have been watching what could have been had the Nets traded him farther west.

Or he could have just been looking to soak in some playoff action while spending some time in Los Angeles. Both things could be true, right?