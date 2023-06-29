Bruce Brown will officially begin his NBA free agency with the rest of the league on Friday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are being included in rumors of his potential destinations. However, the chances of Brown ending up with the Lakers doesn't look that promising, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“I don’t get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver.”

While Bruce Brown would be a great add by the Lakers, it is clear it might not fit into their most pressing NBA free agency desires; rumors are that Austin Reaves will be the priority once NBA free agency begins and the Lakers are planning on matching any offer sheet that the restricted free agent lands.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It would come as a surprise to see Brown leave the Denver Nuggets after being so pivotal to their championship run. The Nuggets clearly have a desire to bring him back and vice versa, so expect a deal to get done for Brown to stay in Denver.

Lakers fans will love to talk about the Bruce Brown potentiality up until the moment it is announced that he has signed elsewhere. In the meantime, Los Angeles faithful can daydream about the rumors of Brown to the Lakers.