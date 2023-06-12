The Los Angeles Lakers are headed for a very busy summer ahead. They have a handful of personnel decisions to make as NBA free agency approaches, with guys like Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura, to name a few, all looking to sign a new deal in the offseason. At this point, it's very much possible that we see an entirely new-look Lakers side once the new season tips off.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still expected to be the two superstars the Lakers will look to build around. Extending Austin Reaves' deal is also a top priority, but at this point, LA's front office will also have a few more things under consideration this summer. According to an anonymous Western Conference general manager, the Lakers will certainly go beyond the luxury tax threshold:

“A lot depends on what happens with the guys they’ve got, (Malik) Beasley, Lonnie Walker and the bigger guys like Rui (Hachimura) and D’Angelo Russell,” the GM told Jonathan Adams of Heavy Sports. “Austin Reaves, you kind of know where he is going to be in the first two years of his deal (because of CBA restrictions).

“They’re going to be looking at the tax, for sure. They want to give their young guy, (Max) Christie, a good look, he could be in the rotation next year. I think they also like Cole Swider, who is on a two-way. It’s possible they won’t have a ton of roster overhaul, but they would like another shooter.”

The point guard position is going to be a hotly contested matter for the Lakers, with big names such as Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul already being linked to a potential move to Hollywood. The Lakers will still need some backup players in their backcourt rotation, though, which according to the aforementioned source, could include Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors backup, Donte DiVincenzo:

“[The Lakers] could make a push for Donte DiVincenzo from the Warriors, depending on what they do with him,” the exec continued. “He might command more than the tax MLE on the market, but he would be the right kind of guy, a shooter and ballhandler off the bench.”

DiVincenzo is also going to enter NBA free agency this offseason as his current contract with the Warriors comes to an end. He had a good year with the Dubs this past season, which could prompt them to extend his deal — if the money aspect works, of course. If DiVincenzo ends up jumping ship, then there likely won't be any shortage of teams that are willing to bring in the one-time NBA champ, which may now include the Lakers.