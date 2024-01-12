The Detroit Pistons are expected to inquire about Dejounte Murray

One player causing massive trade discussions at the moment is Dejounte Murray. Averaging 21.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, the Atlanta Hawks star provides a high level of scoring and playmaking that plenty of teams long for.

With all the big names being brought up prior to the upcoming deadline, it would seem that Murray has the highest possibility of donning a new jersey come February 8. At the moment, five teams are reportedly expected to inquire about the 27-year-old guard in the coming weeks: the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, as per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Why the Pistons have an advantage over most of the other suitors

Theoretically, it may seem like the Pistons would be the ideal landing spot for the former All-Star. The Pistons are currently at the bottom of the league so it's expected that they can provide a variety of options to land Murray. With the team lacking in firepower, a potential Dejounte Murray-Cade Cunningham backcourt sounds like the ideal first step for a turnaround.

The Heat are reportedly in talks with the Hawks, and could also be a potential destination due to their lack of depth at the point guard position. With Kyle Lowry injured last Wednesday, Miami started Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (none of whom are pure facilitators), as their backcourt in the team's most recent game.

For the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell is currently the name being brought up in trade talks. Los Angeles has made it known that they won't be parting ways with Austin Reaves, so Murray won't be wearing purple and gold anytime soon if Atlanta wants more value such as Reaves included in the picture.

The 76ers, meanwhile, might not go all out considering the team's success with their current roster. Additionally, Philadelphia just traded James Harden away this season so they don't seem to be in a hurry for a new shuffle.

As for the Knicks, pairing Murray alongside another ball-dominant guard like Brunson doesn't sound like an ideal move. However, New York is reportedly looking for a way to improve their depth at the one position.

Overall, the Pistons' variety of trade assets gives them an advantage in this scenario. However, nothing is guaranteed, and only the coming weeks will tell if Murray will indeed land in Motor City or somewhere else.