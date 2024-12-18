On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive home win over the Memphis Grizzlies in LeBron James' return to the lineup following two games away from the team. Still, despite having arguably their most complete performance of the season against a solid Memphis team, that hasn't stopped trade rumors from swirling around the Lakers as of late.

The first quarter or so of this season has made it clear that the Lakers are still lacking in several key areas, including most notably perimeter two-way versatility, and recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic broke down one name that he thinks will be safe from inevitable trade discussions.

“I think Rui [Hachimura] is viewed as a longer-term piece. I don’t think that means they would not trade him, but I think when you look at, there are four midsize salaries that the Lakers can trade between now and January 15,” said Buha on his YouTube channel, per Edwin Garcia of Silver Screen and Roll. “On January 15, Max Christie becomes available, so then it becomes five, but between now and Jan. 15, the Lakers have four midsize salaries to trade. That’s Rui, D’Lo, Gabe [Vincent], and (Jarred Vanderbilt). I think among those four, the guy that they’d prefer to keep from that group would be Rui. That’s the guy that they view as the longest-term piece.”

Hachimura has been a consistent starter for the Lakers so far this year alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and whoever else JJ Redick decides is right for the matchup on that particular night.

Will the Lakers make a big trade?

The Lakers' brass, led by Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss, have not made it very clear whether they are all in on maximizing this current core around James and Davis at the expense of younger players and future assets.

That was most recently demonstrated this past offseason when the Lakers opted to bring back essentially the exact same roster that was gentlemen's swept in the first round by the Denver Nuggets last year.

Still, it's not outside the realm of possibility to think that the Lakers could potentially move players like D'Angelo Russell or Max Christie in order to reshuffle things, even if they aren't in position to land one of the bigger names that figures to be on the trade market.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Thursday evening on the road vs the Sacramento Kings.