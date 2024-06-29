The Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make after LeBron James essentially told the front office to pursue a top talent in free agency. As a result, the rumor mill suggests the franchise may pursue Klay Thompson. And from the sounds of it, James is “hopeful' that is the case.

All signs are pointing toward Thompson departing from the Golden State Warriors this offseason. Rumors are the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially signing the veteran shooting guard. However, LeBron James reportedly hopes the Lakers make a run for Klay Thompson, according to NBA Insider, Marc Stein.

“As we've been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent … with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas.”

Although it was a down year for Thompson, he's still considered to be a consistent shooter from beyond the arc. Additionally, he can serve as a consistent third-scoring option for a team aiming for a deep playoff run next year. For that reason, it makes sense why the Lakers and Mavericks are showing interest in the veteran guard.

Klay Thompson finished this last season averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Those are numbers most teams in the league would welcome from a veteran shooting guard. His market should continue to heat up as potential playoff contenders should be hitting up this offseason.

How the Lakers get back on top of the Western Conference

Los Angeles is taking a big gamble on hiring JJ Redick as head coach. But the potential of him being a star coach was seemingly too high for the franchise to pass up. The Lakers are clearly thinking about the long-term with that hire but aren't forgetting about the short-term either.

LeBron James should eventually re-sign with the Lakers. But the team has an opportunity to land a legitimate third option to help James and Anthony Davis. Combine that with solid depth and suddenly you have a threatening team in the Western Conference.

But will it be enough for LA to overcome teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, or Dallas Mavericks? We won't know the answer to that question until next year's playoff race. But ultimately, the Lakers are in a position to make some drastic improvements to the roster.

After having a solid draft, the Lakers can now focus on free agency. The key move they have to make is to find that veteran player LeBron James is demanding. If Klay Thompson is not the answer then LA should pursue someone like James Harden or Jonas Valančiūnas. A prime shooter would make more sense though, so don't be surprised if the front office prioritizes Thompson and Harden over Valančiūnas.

So, retaining LeBron James and Anthony Davis is certainly the plan. Finding a third option is the top priority right now. After that, the Lakers can simply focus on finding the role players that fit JJ Redick's scheme. That should set the franchise up for success next season and beyond.