Before Kyrie Irving put pen to paper on a massive extension with the Dallas Mavericks, there was a lot of talk surrounding his potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers in what would have been a sensational reunion with LeBron James. This prospect pretty much died after Kyrie committed his future to the Mavs to the tune of $126 million for three years.

If you ask ESPN's NBA guru Brian Windhorst, however, the renowned broadcaster believes that a potential reunion between these two superstars is still something that could happen down the road:

“I will say this: I do think LeBron has an interest in playing with Kyrie Irving again,” Windhorst said. “I think he likes the idea of playing with Kyrie — the concept of playing with Kyrie and Anthony Davis. I have long said the best big-man pairing that LeBron’s ever had, as far as pure fit, is Anthony Davis. I believe the best guard pairing LeBron’s ever had is Kyrie Irving.”

Irving obviously isn't leaving the Mavs anytime soon. The enigmatic point guard has a lot to prove following a disappointing first few months alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas.

However, we also all know how Kyrie operates. He's forced a trade away from his team on more than one occasion, and perhaps this could be on the horizon again for him if things don't work out with the Mavs this season.

LeBron James obviously wants to win more championships and there's no denying that Kyrie would help him achieve that goal. This is also Briand Windhorst we're talking about here, so you have to believe that a reunion could still be in the books for LeBron and Irving.