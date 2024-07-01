The Giving Tree might have just run out of apples. With Klay Thompson set to join the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade, LeBron James may no longer be inclined to take a pay cut with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time champion was reportedly willing to help out the franchise, but his generosity will not come without the front office making it worth his while.

James could have been tempted to make a financial sacrifice if the Lakers acquired Thompson, James Harden or Jonas Valanciunas, all of whom are now off the board. Now, the 39-year-old may be motivated to seek another massive contract, perhaps his last as an NBA player.

“Ultimately, LeBron James probably takes that full max because the kind of impact player they hoped they could get is not available to them,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter, via Lakers Vino.

If LA does ink the all-time great to a three-year, $160 million deal like Wojnarowski is predicting, that will be a firm indication to fans that the roster is unlikely to undergo any dramatic transformations. And in a daunting Western Conference, that is a tough reality for them to gleefully accept. The prevailing opinion is that the Lakers need to add another difference-maker in order to make a run at the title.

The urgency to compete in the final years of James' career, coupled with his own purported intention to leave money on the table for a notable player, should have resulted in some sort of big move being completed by the organization. Alas, general manager Rob Pelinka has yet to make a splash in NBA free agency, or any movement at all beyond retaining Max Christie. It appears that disappointment will define this Lakers' offseason.

Or is there one last card the team can play?

DeMar DeRozan might still be an option for Lakers

It is unclear if LeBron James would still gift LA some desperately-needed cap space for the opportunity to secure DeMar DeRozan. ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst believes the six-time All-Star is on the pay cut list, and others share that viewpoint.

If James is indeed willing to accommodate DeRozan financially, there might be a window for Pelinka to get something done. There have already been talks between the organization and player, but some creativity will be needed to pull off a move.

“It will either take a one-year deal or a sign-and-trade where you can get a three-year deal going,” TNT and Bleacher Report insider Chris Haynes said, per NBACentral. So you're saying there's a chance.

DeRozan is not a perfect complement to James' skill set like sharpshooter Klay Thompson, but he can give the Lakers another high-end scoring option. He posted 24 points on 48 percent shooting while also averaging 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game with the Bulls last season.

The Compton, California native and former USC star also led the league in minutes played, which could come in handy if LeBron James or Anthony Davis are forced to miss time. Although spacing could potentially be an issue that head coach JJ Redick has to manage, bringing in DeMar DeRozan would increase LA's ceiling.

But would it be high enough for James to forgo a significant amount of money? The answer to that question could determine how the Lakers' offseason will be perceived.