Did somebody say homecoming? For years, rumors of DeMar DeRozan joining the Los Angeles Lakers lingered in the rumor mill. Even when he was still with the Toronto Raptors, there was always that possibility that Deebo would go back home to LA and play for his hometown. Now, though, it seems like Los Angeles has interest in bringing the star forward home.

Initial reports said that the Lakers are gunning for a playmaking guard or a big man. The three big names floated around were Jonas Valanciunas, James Harden, and Klay Thompson. Now, Brian Windhorst reports that DeMar DeRozan could also be on the Lakers' radar, per the Hoop Collective podcast.

“I think there's more than three,” said Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective Podcast. “I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well. And there may be another one or so.”

DeRozan would certainly fit the playmaking guard that the Lakers are apparently searching for. He doesn't play the two often anymore, but he certainly has the chops to be a playmaker for the team. He started to improve in that regard before he left Toronto, and his years with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls have only refined his skills in that regard.

With LeBron James at his age-41 season, the Lakers are looking to lessen the star's workload slowly but surely. LeBron has more or less ceded ball-handling duties to Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell over the last few years. That's especially true in the regular season. Deebo would certainly help in this regard.

Should the Lakers pursue DeMar DeRozan?

That being said, pursuing DeMar DeRozan isn't as straightforward as it may seem. The Bulls star is 34 years old, which is pretty old in NBA years. He doesn't have a lengthy injury list like Anthony Davis, but at that age, anything can happen. The Lakers will need to be careful in picking what they offer for him if that's the case.

On the court, it's also not a seamless fit. While DeRozan does bring playmaking and shot-making from the perimeter, three-point shooting is a completely different story. He's never been an elite shooter from that range. While his average last season is up from his usual percentage, 33% is still a less than ideal number, especially the Lakers offense with a non-shooter like Davis.

Defense is also a concern (though that's also a similar concern with the other playmaker they want in Harden). He's not a particularly good defender on the perimeter, and he can fall asleep off the ball too. He does bring some size which is great, but a lack of mobility on that end will only make things harder for the defense of the Lakers.

Will DeRozan be available in free agency for the Lakers to take? It's hard to tell. The star rejected a short-term contract extension with the Bulls, indicating a desire for a longer deal. The Bulls' messy situation could also make DeRozan reconsider staying. Will LA be willing to shell out the deal?