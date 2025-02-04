The LeBron James and Luka Doncic era is underway for the Los Angeles Lakers. After Doncic was traded to the Lakers, it gave James a lethal perimeter star. Not to mention, an All-NBA player and MVP candidate as well. However, there's one element that hasn't been dissected yet.

This could be the true ‘passing of the torch' moment between James and Doncic. Although there are two more years on his contract, ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel detailed what could happen with the Lakers and James after this season.

“The 2025-26 season has long been speculated as James' final in the NBA, as it will mark his 23rd year in the NBA, his iconic number for so many years,” Siegel said.

Funny enough, The Athletic also supports this point as well.

“James is 40,” the article says. “You wouldn’t know it by his statistics — averages of 24.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 7.6 rebounds on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range — but he is pondering retirement. He has not said when his last season will be, but sources close to him acknowledge it could be within the next two years.”

Will LeBron James pass the Lakers torch to Luka Doncic?

The good news for James is that his newest running mate is quite younger than him. James is 40, compared to Doncic being 25. Also, it seems that the newest Lakers star has only scratched the surface of his potential. He was last season's scoring champion, averaging 33.9 points per game.

Although injuries and conditioning played a factor in the trade, he's a certified superstar. After all, Doncic helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. Still, there might be some of those mechanics that James can help with.

For example, the latter spends roughly $1.5 million on his body per year. As a result, he doesn't look or play like he's 40. He's been an All-NBA player since his rookie season and has been the epitome of consistency. His dedication to his body can help Doncic and inspire him to be in top-tier shape.

Still, his skill won't fade away. It'll only likely improve. His rhythmic shot, in addition to ball-handling, is only some of his qualities. Doncic is a premier playmaker and uses his scoring to set up his guys effectively. The lethal duo of James and Doncic will be quite the sight for NBA fans to see, but not for fellow teams.

It seems that the Lakers got their star of the future, if James decides to call it a career.