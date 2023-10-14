James Harden remains with the Philadelphia 76ers and made it clear on Friday that he plans to play for the franchise but also said his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is “irreparable”. In the back of his mind, Harden is still hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, but it appears there are a couple of roadblocks to making that happen.

While it's common knowledge the Sixers and Clippers haven't been able to agree on what type of package is fair for both sides, Los Angeles' interest in another player has sidetracked them from pursuing the veteran.

Via Kyle Neubeck:

“Outside factors have also complicated those discussions. Both the Clippers and Sixers made attempts to trade for Jrue Holiday during his brief stay in Portland, and the Clippers continue to have interest in Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon.”

In all honesty, it's hard to imagine Harden fitting in with LA when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the top options. A player like Brogdon, who can be a star sixth man, would be a much better fit for a Clippers team always looking for more depth.

Aside from Los Angeles not making both of their 2028 and 2030 first-rounders available for business, Terance Mann has been deemed off-limits in any blockbuster, a player whom the Sixers have an interest in.

It remains to be seen if these two teams can strike a deal. But for the time being, Harden is committed to giving his all for the Sixers. Who knows, the Clippers may just end up going after Brogdon instead, although the Portland Trail Blazers are keen on keeping him with their young core.