The James Harden situation has dominated headlines for the Philadelphia 76ers all offseason and into the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Amid his decision to go along with the Sixers' training regimen, the veteran star discussed the ordeal with reporters after Philly's Friday practice.

By now, it's clear that Harden wants to leave the Sixers and join the Los Angeles Clippers but that he is still working out with the team in order to keep things cool. He skipped media day and the first day of training camp but has since been with the team, save for its two preseason games. It was uncertain whether he would play with the team during the regular season as he awaited his ticket out of town.

James Harden made it clear that there is no potential to mend things with the Sixers' front office.

#Sixers PG James Harden said he had a relation with the front office (not referring Daryl Morey by name) for 10 years. Asked if he thinks it can repaired, Harden said, “No.” Then he explains why: pic.twitter.com/iTIlktx5Z1 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 13, 2023

“This is not even about this situation. This is in life, when you lose trust in someone,” Harden said. “It’s like a marriage. You lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It’s pretty simple.”

The viral video of Harden blasting Daryl Morey ensured that his desire to stay with the Sixers was over. While he has still worked out with the team — and been a positive, hard-working presence each step of the way, according to players and head coach Nick Nurse — he is not hiding his desire to move on. Harden said that he wanted to retire a Sixer but that the front office didn’t share the vision.

James Harden: “When I got traded here, my whole thing is I wanted to retire a Sixer. I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer. And the front office didn’t have that in their future plans.” pic.twitter.com/YC7NPyoLvK — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 13, 2023

While Harden says he wanted to stay with the Sixers and did seem to enjoy his first full season with the team, rumors swirled that he was interested in joining the Houston Rockets this past offseason. Rather than leave the Sixers after he felt snubbed, he opted into his player option under the impression that the front would do the work. Despite efforts over the offseason to find a good trade, nothing has materialized yet, leaving Harden with no choice but to start the season in Philly.

Harden missed the Sixers' first two preseason games but said that he hopes that he will be ramped up enough to play in the Sixers' preseason finale next Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick. Nurse said he hoped both he and Joel Embiid would play in the preseason and it sounds like Harden will not be playing on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.