The Utah Jazz came out as one of the biggest winners in the history of NBA trades after they shipped out Rudy Gobert for a package consisting of four first-round picks, a pick swap, and three solid role players in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Patrick Beverley (in addition to Leandro Bolmaro). And now, they could very well ship one of the pieces they acquired for even more first-rounders.

Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival executives “believe” that the Jazz have “a team” or even “multiple teams” willing to fork over a first-rounder for sweet-shooting guard Malik Beasley.

There’s no surprise that Malik Beasley could net the Jazz yet another first-rounder. Teams could never have enough three-point shooting after all. And Beasley is one of the most lethal snipers available for trade.

On the season, the 26-year old guard is making 3.1 of his 8.6 three-point attempts per night (good for 36.2 percent). To put in perspective just how effective a volume three-point marksman Beasley is, he currently ranks fourth in the NBA with 164 total makes from beyond the arc – despite only starting 13 of the 53 games he has played in for the Jazz.

Thus, it’s clear that teams with aspirations of making noise in the postseason see the value in giving up a first-rounder for Malik Beasley’s services. Moreover, his contract is definitely reasonable, as he’s making $15.5 million this year with a team option for $16.5 next year.

Some of the teams that have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Beasley include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat.