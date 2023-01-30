Malik Beasley is having quite a productive season with the Utah Jazz, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that some buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline are looking in his direction. Count the New Orleans Pelicans as among those interested in the veteran guard, per HoopsHype.

“In addition to the Hawks and Cavaliers, the Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.”

The Jazz are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, though, the Mavs are said to have a tough ask for DFS. But the Jazz could still use Malik Beasley and include him in a package with another draft asset (or assets) in order to convince Dallas into coughing up Finney-Smith.

It’s not exactly known what the Pelicans are thinking about in terms of what they’re going to give up in a potential trade for Beasley. If anything they have Jaxson Hayes, who’s got a team option at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. Beasley was traded to the Jazz by the Minnesota Timberwolves along with Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and picks in exchange for Rudy Gobert back in July 2022. The Jazz have a team option on Beasley worth $16.5 million for the 2023-24 campaign.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Malik Beasley, a product of the Florida State Seminoles, is averaging 13.6 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field. He is making 36.2 percent of his attempts from behind the arc and is a career 38.1 percent 3-point shooter.