In each of the last two NBA trade deadlines, the Dallas Mavericks have made a major trade. In 2023, the Mavericks traded for star point guard Kyrie Irving. In 2024, the Mavericks traded for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. This season, the Mavericks have reported trade interest in New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

One thing to note, as per Stein, is that the Pelicans have been reluctant to include Herb Jones in trade discussions with the Mavericks or with any other team. But what it does show is what the Mavericks’ priorities are in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

The Mavericks have been seeking a big wing defensive player in the lineup, something that they’ve lacked since the departure of Derrick Jones Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers via free agency.

Stein also reports that the Mavericks are not willing to surrender Gafford in a potential deal to acquire a wing defensive player. They like their center tandem of Gafford and Dereck Lively II, and moving Gafford would create a new issue in terms of center depth.

The Mavericks are currently 23-19 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are half a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed and making the playoffs outright without having to go through the play-in.

While the Mavericks initially struggled in the immediate aftermath of the Irving trade, with a full training camp, and then buoyed by the Gafford and Washington trade, they made a run to the 2024 NBA Finals. They ended up falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

The Mavericks have dealt with injury issues this season, with star wing Luka Doncic currently sidelined due to a calf injury. Lively has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not play during the team’s win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Backup wing Jaden Hardy suffered an ankle injury during the Thunder win.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6, so the Mavericks have a little under three weeks to see if they can acquire that wing defender they seek.