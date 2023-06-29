The Dallas Mavericks have a huge NBA free agency starting on Friday with the priority of retaining Kyrie Irving. However, rumors indicate that the Mavs also have something brewing with the Chicago Bulls' Andre Drummond, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Multiple rival teams have told me this week that they expect Dallas to come to terms early in free agency with former All-Star center Andre Drummond … provided Drummond, as expected, declines his $3.36 million player option with Chicago before his Thursday’s deadline to do so. Drummond would be the third new center for the Mavericks alongside recent acquisition Richaun Holmes and No. 12 overall pick Dereck Lively II. JaVale McGee and unrestricted free agent-to-be Christian Wood are out of Dallas’ plans, but McGee remains on the Mavericks’ roster for the moment after their recent trade pursuit of Deandre Ayton was ultimately rejected by Phoenix.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavs moves this offseason are becoming pretty transparent; do what they can to keep Kyrie Irving and build their presence down low that was absolutely atrocious last season. One of the worst defensive units and the worst rebounding team last season, the Mavs have very simple priorities that they are not being shy about addressing.

Once NBA free agency begins on Friday, Irving will be the clear target for the Mavs. However, if the rumors are true, do not be surprised to see the Mavs land Andre Drummond; he will have to decline his player option with the Bulls as expected, and then expect Dallas to make a run at the former NBA All-Star center.