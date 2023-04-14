Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks might already have a target to boost their roster after a failed season that saw Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and co. totally miss out on the playoffs.

According to the latest rumors, the Mavs could target Deandre Ayton via trade in the offseason if Irving decides to run it back with the team. Defense and frontcourt depth have been among the biggest issues for Dallas throughout 2022-23, and Ayton’s presence would definitely make a massive difference as they look to improve that area of the floor.

The Mavs have also been mentioned to have interest in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins prior to the trade deadline last February, though it’s unknown if they will still pursue the two this offseason, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Assuming Irving returns, the Mavericks might have an eye (via trade) on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Per NBA sources, Dallas also eyed Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins before the trade deadline.

Dallas is facing plenty of uncertainties in the offseason after their massive collapse. Kyrie Irving’s future remains a big question mark, and if he opts to leave instead, the Mavs might have to shift their focus from bringing in defensive help to searching for another offensive initiator alongside Luka Doncic.

Sure enough, it will be crucial for the Mavs to quickly reconstruct their roster and surround Doncic with enough talent to compete for a championship. While the Slovenian emphasized that he’s not going to demand a trade if things don’t work out next season, no one knows what can happen come 2024.