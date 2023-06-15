The Dallas Mavericks have to get it right in the 2023 NBA Draft. Whether they use the pick or include it in a trade, the Mavs have to make a move that improves the roster around Luka Doncic. Leading up to the big day, they have been in talks to see what moves are out there and recently discussed a deal with the team that helped them make the biggest trade in franchise history: the Atlanta Hawks.

A move as big as the Doncic-Trae Young swap doesn’t seem to be in the cards but the Mavs have inquired about the NBA player that is most frequently on the trade block: John Collins. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Dallas and Atlanta have discussed a trade where they would swap their first-round picks and exchange Collins for Davis Bertans. However, those talks don’t appear to be close enough to make the deal a likelihood.

“The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving,” writes Fischer. “The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Dāvis Bertāns and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Collins would have the chance to be a great fit next to Doncic (and Kyrie Irving, should he stay) as a pick-and-roll/pop partner. It would serve as a staple of their offense that can lead to other actions and create advantages constantly. Christian Wood didn’t do as well as the Mavs hoped he would with that role but Collins could make it work.

Meanwhile, the Hawks trading away one of their key players to move up five draft slots and take on Bertans' contract shows that they really may want to get rid of Collins. Moving into the top 10 of a draft as good as this one is certainly appealing but they already have the 15th pick. For this to be the trade where Collins finally leaves Atlanta would be an interesting one.